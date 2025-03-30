Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $386,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 575,122 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -214.94 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.