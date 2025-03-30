Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $386,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 575,122 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -214.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.