Balaji Gandhi Sells 1,827 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $50,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,608.86. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84.

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $85,018.95.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

