Ryan O’Hare Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan O’Hare purchased 1,000,000 shares of Comms Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($30,188.68).

Ryan O’Hare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comms Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ryan O’Hare acquired 1,000,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($33,962.26).

On Monday, January 13th, Ryan O’Hare bought 200,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,062.89).

Comms Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Comms Group Announces Dividend

Comms Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.