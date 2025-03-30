Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 384 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.