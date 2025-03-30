Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Venus Acquisition, MicroAlgo, Wolfspeed, Portage Biotech, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of relatively small companies, typically valued between a few hundred million and around two billion dollars in market capitalization. These stocks often offer significant growth potential, but they also come with higher volatility and risk compared to their larger, more established counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 198,092,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,384,745. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $40.00 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 40,982,922 shares of the company traded hands. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ VENA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. 42,778,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Venus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Shares of MicroAlgo stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 42,600,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,275. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $509.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176,094,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,157. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Portage Biotech (PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Shares of PRTG stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 29,848,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,698. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.29. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Shares of LXRX stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 404,600,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45.

