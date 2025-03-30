Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,389,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.