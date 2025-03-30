Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 556,912 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,420,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $764,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

