2,495 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,495 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

