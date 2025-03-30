Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

