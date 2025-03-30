Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter.
Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
