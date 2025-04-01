Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declines By 28.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 329,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

