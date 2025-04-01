NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 7,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. NagaCorp has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.57.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

