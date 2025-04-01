Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.2% increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
WINC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
