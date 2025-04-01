Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.2% increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

WINC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.