Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 756,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 507,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $373.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.46. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

