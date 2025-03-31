Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

