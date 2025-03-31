BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,303 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $234,645,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,477,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

