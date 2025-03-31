FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

FFEB opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

