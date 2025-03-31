Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,407.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

