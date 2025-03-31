Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Viper Energy stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

