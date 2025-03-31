Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,737,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,690,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $193.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
