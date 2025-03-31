Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Increases By 44.4%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 921,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,108.5 days.
Alfa Price Performance
ALFFF stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
About Alfa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.