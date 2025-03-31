Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Increases By 44.4%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 921,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,108.5 days.

Alfa Price Performance

ALFFF stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

