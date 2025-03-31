FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BATS:BUFG opened at $23.69 on Monday. FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.68.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

