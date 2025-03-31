Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,947 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

