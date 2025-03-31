Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

NYSE:BLD opened at $305.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $288.31 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

