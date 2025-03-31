Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 200,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $21,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,927,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,760,000 after buying an additional 55,056 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in NOV by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NOV by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 767.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

