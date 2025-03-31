FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

