NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth about $12,105,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,726,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

DAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

DAY stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 530.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

