Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
