Partners in Financial Planning Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 853,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,401,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 12.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

