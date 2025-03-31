Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable companies with a long record of reliable performance and often pay dividends. They are considered lower-risk investments due to their strong market positions and consistent track records, making them popular choices for conservative portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 2,349,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,090. Karman has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

