Schroder Investment Management Group Has $79.27 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 357.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,010 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 53.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.3 %

PINS stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,753 shares of company stock valued at $11,640,201 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

