New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 74,261 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,480,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 347,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %
JWN opened at $24.48 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.60.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
