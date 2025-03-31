Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,426 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

