Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,550 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $246,748,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after buying an additional 333,095 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $136.43 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

