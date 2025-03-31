Short Interest in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Decreases By 21.2%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Lisata Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Lisata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

