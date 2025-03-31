New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

