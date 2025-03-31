Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $164.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average of $178.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

