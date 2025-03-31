Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,555,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,045 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $183,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

