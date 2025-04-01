1,850,653 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,850,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after acquiring an additional 238,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

