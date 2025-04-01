955,264 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 955,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $144,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crane by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $153.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.12. Crane has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

