4,800 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

