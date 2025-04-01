NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mosaic by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

