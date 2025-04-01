Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, BellRing Brands, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct most or all of their business transactions online, rather than through traditional physical storefronts. These stocks include firms that manage online retail platforms, digital marketplaces, or provide supporting technologies and logistics infrastructure for internet-based commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $973.54. 214,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,178. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,027.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,076.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 693,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $113.73 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,409. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

POST traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.01. 451,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

