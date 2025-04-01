Toy Stocks Worth Watching – March 29th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that primarily manufacture or sell toys and related consumer products. These stocks can be subject to seasonal trends, shifts in consumer preferences, and cultural phenomena that may impact their overall market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $929.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,143. The company has a market capitalization of $412.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $988.07 and a 200-day moving average of $946.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

