O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,831 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

