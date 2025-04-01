Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – March 29th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are actively engaged in developing or utilizing quantum computing technology, which leverages principles of quantum mechanics to perform complex computations at unprecedented speeds. Investors consider these stocks as opportunities to capitalize on potential breakthroughs that could revolutionize industries such as cryptography, pharmaceuticals, and finance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $22.92. 15,383,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,022,231. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,233,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,951,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,434,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

