NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,948 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,813,000 after acquiring an additional 584,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

