5,827 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,738,000 after purchasing an additional 425,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FOX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,299,000 after buying an additional 92,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

