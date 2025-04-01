Best Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

Boeing, General Electric, Moderna, Citigroup, Lockheed Martin, Celestica, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce or supply military equipment, technology, and related services for national security and defense purposes. These stocks often benefit from government defense spending and can be influenced by geopolitical events and national security initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,145. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.20. 2,151,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,547. General Electric has a 12-month low of $133.99 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.64.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 12,640,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,350. Moderna has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. 5,145,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,758,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $446.00. 589,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.49 and a 200 day moving average of $509.90.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.12. 2,980,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.21.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.60. 1,426,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. RTX has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

