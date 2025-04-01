AIA Group Ltd Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

