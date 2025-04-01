Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Update

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CCBC stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.